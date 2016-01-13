Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit rises 5.3 pct - Reuters calculations

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf’s largest lender, reported a 5.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations, but still missed analysts’ forecasts.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.58 billion riyals ($708.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 2.45 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2014, Reuters calculated. The bank did not provide a quarterly results breakdown in its earnings statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast QNB would make a quarterly net profit of 2.74 billion riyals.

For the 12 month period, net profit in 2015 was 11.3 billion riyals, up from 10.5 billion riyals in the previous year, the bank said in a statement.

QNB’s board proposed a cash dividend of 3.5 riyals per share and a bonus share dividend which would award two free shares for every 10 shares currently owned, the statement added.

That compares with a cash dividend of 7.5 riyals per share the bank paid for 2014. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)