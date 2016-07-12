Qatar National Bank Q2 net profit rises 13.4 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported on Tuesday a 13.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.3 billion riyals ($906.3 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 2.91 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast QNB would make a quarterly net profit of 3.20 billion riyals.

For the first six months of 2016, the bank's net profit reached 6.2 billion riyals, up by 12 percent from the same period of last year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)