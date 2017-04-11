FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit up 12 pct
April 11, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.2 billion riyals ($879.2 million) in the three months to March 31, without providing a year earlier figure. The bank previously reported a net profit of about 2.9 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2016.

Arqaam Capital analysts forecast QNB would make a quarterly net profit of 3.0 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.6397 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)

