FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit up 10.1 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit up 10.1 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with 2.4 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, a company statement said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast a net profit of 2.63 billion riyals for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.