Qatar National Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.1 pct
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar National Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 6.1 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.11 billion riyals($854.11 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 2.93 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, Reuters calculated. The bank did not provide a quarterly results breakdown in its earnings statement.

For the first nine months of the year, net profit was 8.70 billion riyals, up 9 percent from 8 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast QNB would make a quarterly net profit of 2.94 billion riyals.

$1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
