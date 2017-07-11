(Adds detail from earnings on funding, deposits)
DUBAI, July 11 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported an almost 3.6 percent
increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, above analysts
forecasts, helped by a drop in bad debt charges and lower staff
costs.
The bank said in a statement its first-half net profit hit a
record 6.7 billion Qatari riyals ($1.8 billion), up about 7
percent from 6.25 billion a year earlier as loans grew 11
percent.
The results were the first since Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on June 5 decided to cut
diplomatic ties with Qatar and impose economic sanctions on it.
The bank did not say anything new about the rift. On June
14, QNB said it had seen no significant outflows of deposits
since the rift started, adding it had a "robust" liquidity
position.
The bank reported a net profit of around 3.5 billion riyals
in the three months to June 30, compared with 3.38 billion
riyals in the corresponding period of 2016, according to its
detailed results.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
quarterly net profit of 3.027 billion riyals.
Net impairment losses on loans and advances to customers
fell to 221.68 million riyals, from 1.057 billion riyals a year
earlier.
Qatar's biggest bank said it was able to attract more
deposits in the first half, which boosted customer funding by 15
percent from a year earlier.
The loan to deposit ratio hit 98.3 percent compared with
101.7 percent in June 2016.
"This clearly demonstrates the success of QNB’s strategy to
diversify its funding sources," it said.
The statement could reassure investors concerned about
Qatari banks' dependence on foreign funding.
Thirty-six percent of commercial banks' total liabilities in
May were to foreigners, including others in the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC), although analysts say QNB's funding
sources are more diversified than others.
Moody's Investors Service last week changed the outlook on
QNB's deposit ratings to negative from stable following a shift
in the outlook for the government.
Moody's cited a weakening domestic operating environment,
particularly for bank funding, and a reduced capacity of the
Qatar government to support banks as reasons for the change.
Qatar central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saoud
al-Thani said this week the country had $340 billion in reserves
that could help the country to weather the isolation imposed by
its powerful Arab neighbours.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)