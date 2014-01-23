FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Navigation unit secures $425 mln ship financing
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar Navigation unit secures $425 mln ship financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Shipping, a unit Qatar Navigation, has secured a 12-year, 1.55 billion riyals ($425.65 million) loan from a consortium of international banks, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The money will be used to refinance existing debt facilities on four liquefied natural gas tankers, the statement said.

The lending banks include Standard Chartered, Mizuho Bank and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ . ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.