Qatar Navigation unit secures $425 mln ship financing

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Shipping, a unit Qatar Navigation, has secured a 12-year, 1.55 billion riyals ($425.65 million) loan from a consortium of international banks, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The money will be used to refinance existing debt facilities on four liquefied natural gas tankers, the statement said.

The lending banks include Standard Chartered, Mizuho Bank and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ . ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)