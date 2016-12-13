DUBAI Dec 13 State-owned Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday that Qatar's oil production would fall from Jan. 1 in line with last month's agreement for OPEC members to cut output.

"We have started advising our customers of the expected reductions in oil deliveries to ensure the State's compliance with OPEC's allocations," Qatar Petroleum's chief executive Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)