FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatargas, Pakistan close to 15-year LNG supply deal -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 18, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Qatargas, Pakistan close to 15-year LNG supply deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO/ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (Reuters) - State-run Qatargas is in the final stages of talks on a deal to supply Pakistan with 3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually for 15 years, industry sources in Doha told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The deal to supply Pakistan with 3 million tonnes a year for 15 years is in the final stages and will be signed in a matter of a few weeks,” said one source.

A second source said the first shipment would be received by March.

An official from Pakistan’s Ministry of Water and Power confirmed that an LNG deal was planned but declined to give details. No one from Qatargas was available to comment.

The south Asian country of 180 million people suffers from serious power shortages; power cuts can last up to 20 hours a day in some areas. (Reporting by Amena Bakr in Cairo and Katharine Houreld in Islamabad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.