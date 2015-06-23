Qatar Petroleum says has laid off staff, to exit non-core areas

DOHA, June 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum, the state-owned oil and gas giant, has completed a restructuring which involved laying off some foreign staff, although no Qatari employees were let go, chief executive Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.

The company has decided to exit all non-core businesses, Kaabi told a media briefing. He declined to say how many people were laid off.

Qatar Petroleum develops and operates the energy industry in the world’s biggest natural gas exporting country, including oil and gas fields, a refinery and industrial complexes. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)