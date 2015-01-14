FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Petroleum, Shell halt $6.4 bln petrochemical project
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar Petroleum, Shell halt $6.4 bln petrochemical project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - State-owned Qatar Petroleum and Shell have decided not to proceed with their joint Al Karaana petrochemical project in the Gulf state, a joint statement from the two firms said on Wednesday.

Prices quoted by companies to build the huge complex showed the project was “commercially unfeasible, particularly in the current economic climateprevailing in the energy industry”, the statement said.

Qatar Petroleum and Shell agreed on the project in December 2011; they were to build a petrochemical complex in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, with the Qatari company owning 80 percent and Shell 20 percent. The total cost of the project was estimated at $6.4 billion. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.