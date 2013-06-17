FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Holding sells 10 pct stake in Porsche to family shareholders
June 17, 2013

Qatar Holding sells 10 pct stake in Porsche to family shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, has sold its 10 percent stake in Porsche to the luxury automaker’s family shareholders, Qatar Holding said in a statement on Monday.

Qatar Holding said it sold the stake to the Porsche and Piëch families; it did not disclose the value of the transaction. The sovereign fund arm said it remained committed to the Integrated Automotive Group through its 17 percent stake in Volkswagen AG. dinesh.nair@thomsonreuters.com; + 971 4 366 4265; Reuters Messaging: dinesh.nair.reuters.com@reuters.net

