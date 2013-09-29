FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar First Bank says CEO Mansour resigns
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 29, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar First Bank says CEO Mansour resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qatar First Bank (QFB), a sharia-compliant bank active in private equity investments, said its Chief Executive Emad Mansour has resigned and will be replaced by Ahmad Meshari.

Mehsari joins the bank as acting chief executive from Qatar Islamic Bank, where he was the deputy chief executive, QFB said in a statement.

QFB was part of the consortium which held a 50 percent stake in Abu Dhabi’s Al Noor Hospitals prior to its initial public offering in June. Al Noor was valued at $1 billion in its London listing.

The Qatari bank itself was planning an IPO last year on the Doha bourse, having hired Credit Suisse as a financial adviser. The bank has investments worth 1.8 billion riyals ($494.32 million) across various sectors including energy, financial services, industrials, real estate and healthcare.

Its 2012 net income rose 21 percent to 113.2 million riyals, according to the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.