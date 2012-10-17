FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 profit dips 3.5 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 profit dips 3.5 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s second-largest lender by market value, posted an 3.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday but beat the average forecast of analysts.

The bank made a net profit of 393.1 million riyals ($108 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 407.2 million riyals in the same period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

The average forecast of three analysts was 389.7 million riyals.

Provisioning in the third quarter jumped to 298 million riyals versus 73 million riyals in the year-ago period , a statement from the bank said.

QIB’s nine-month net profit rose 2 percent over the corresponding period of 2011 to 1.13 billion riyals, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.