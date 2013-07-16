FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.9 pct, beats estimates
July 16, 2013 / 6:47 AM / in 4 years

Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.9 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf Arab state’s largest sharia-compliant bank by assets, reported a 2.9 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, although it beat analysts’ expectations.

The lender said its net profit for the three months to June 30 was 339 million riyals ($93.1 million). QIB had posted a profit of 348.9 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.

However, the earnings beat estimates of seven analysts polled by Reuters who expected an average net profit of 324.8 million riyals.

Its net profit for the opening half of 2013 was 630 million riyals, down from the 737 million riyals posted in the corresponding period of last year, the bourse filing said. ($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French)

