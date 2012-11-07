FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar National Bank eyes benchmark dollar bond sale
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 6:24 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar National Bank eyes benchmark dollar bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state’s largest lender, has picked five banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated bond sale, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

QNB, currently in talks to buy the Egyptian arm of Societe Generale, mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ, Standard Chartered Plc and QNB Capital for the deal, which will follow the roadshows subject to market conditions, the statement said.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million or more. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

