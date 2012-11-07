Qatar's QNB to price benchmark dollar bond Weds - leads

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state’s largest lender, is expected to price a benchmark-size, dollar-denominated bond on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

Price guidance for the bond, maturing February 2018, has been released at 155 basis points over midswaps, with a transaction earmarked for Wednesday’s business, the document said.

QNB, currently in talks to buy the Egyptian arm of Societe Generale, mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ, Standard Chartered Plc and QNB Capital as arrangers of the deal.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)