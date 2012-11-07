FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar National Bank launches $1 bln bond
November 7, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar National Bank launches $1 bln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank launched a $1 billion bond, due to mature in February 2018, on Wednesday, at a tighter spread than earlier indicated, arranging banks said.

The Gulf state’s biggest bank by market value launched the bond at a spread of 145 basis points over midswaps after announcing the deal earlier in the day.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital are mandated bookrunners on the bond. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

