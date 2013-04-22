Qatar's QNB plans 7-yr benchmark bond, may price Monday

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf state’s largest lender, plans to issue a seven-year bond of at least $500 million, possibly as early as Monday, arranging banks said.

The lender, rated A+ by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor‘s, released initial price guidance in the 3.125 percent area for the senior, unsecured notes.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, JP Morgan , Mitsubishi, Standard Chartered and QNB itself were mandated to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)