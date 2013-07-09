FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Qatar National Bank appoints Ali al-Kuwari as acting CEO
July 9, 2013

RPT-Qatar National Bank appoints Ali al-Kuwari as acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 9 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest Middle East lender by assets, appointed Ali al-Kuwari as acting chief executive officer after a recent government reshuffle that saw its previous head named the Gulf state’s finance minister.

Kuwari was the chief business officer at the acquisitive lender, leading the bank’s main divisions including corporate, retail and international banking businesses, QNB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ali al-Emadi, QNB’s previous chief executive, who became the Gulf state’s new finance minister following a cabinet reshuffle in June, was named chairman of the bank’s board of directors earlier this week. (Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
