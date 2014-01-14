FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's QNB Q4 profit up 13.7 pct, slightly below estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's QNB Q4 profit up 13.7 pct, slightly below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, posted a 13.7 percent increase in fourth- quarter net profit, slightly trailing analysts’ expectations.

The bank, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in Societe Generale’s Egyptian arm for $2 billion last March, reported a net profit of 2.4 billion riyals ($659 million) for the final three months of 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on company data.

This compared with 2.11 billion riyals in the same period of 2012.

Analysts, on average, had forecast a net profit rise of 17.5 percent to 2.48 billion riyals.

Full-year profit for 2013 was 9.5 billion riyals, also up 13.7 percent on the previous year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

QNB’s board has recommended a cash dividend of 7 riyals per share for 2013, the statement added. This is up from the 6 riyals per share paid for the previous year, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.