FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar National Bank signs $1.8 bln loan - statement
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 8, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar National Bank signs $1.8 bln loan - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf Arab state’s largest lender, signed a $1.8-billion three-year loan after completing a syndication process orchestrated by five international banks, it said on Wednesday.

The loan was originally $1.5 billion but was increased after it was oversubscribed, the statement said. The loan, which the bank said was for general corporate purposes, pays 1 percent over the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

The loan was marketed by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.