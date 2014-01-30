FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Nakilat borrows $669 mln from QNB for LNG vessels
January 30, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Nakilat borrows $669 mln from QNB for LNG vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nakilat, the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas transporter, has secured a $669 million facility with Qatar National Bank to finance vessel purchases by its joint venture with Greece’s Maran Ventures.

The loan will allow the venture, Maran Nakilat, to refinance other obligations and double its fleet to eight vessels, Nakilat said in a statement quoted by Qatar’s official news agency QNA. It did not disclose terms of the deal. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

