Qatar National Bank Q2 net profit surges
July 10, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

Qatar National Bank Q2 net profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the acquisitive Gulf Arab lender, posted a 23.8 percent surge in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ estimates.

QNB, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in Societe Generale’s Egyptian arm for $2 billion in March, posted a net profit of 2.6 billion riyals ($714 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with 2.1 billion riyals a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank posted a first-half net profit of 4.7 billion riyals, an increase of 15.1 percent year-on-year, a statement from the bank said.

In a Reuters poll, analysts forecast an average net profit for the second quarter of 2.4 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)

