UPDATE 1-Qatar central bank raises policy rates, cuts reserve requirement -official

DOHA, March 16 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Thursday that it raised its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve tightened policy by a similar margin.

The central bank also increased its overnight deposit rate by 25 bps to 1.25 percent.

However, the central bank reduced banks' reserve requirement - the amount of money they must hold back from lending as reserves - by 25 bps to 4.5 percent.

The reserve requirement cut followed complaints by commercial banks about tight liquidity in the money market, which has driven short-term market rates up sharply in the past 18 months. The reserve requirement was last changed in April 2008.