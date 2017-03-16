FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Qatar central bank raises policy rates, cuts reserve requirement -official
March 16, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar central bank raises policy rates, cuts reserve requirement -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with formal statement, adds deposit rate rise) (Adds details.)

DOHA, March 16 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Thursday that it raised its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve tightened policy by a similar margin.

The central bank also increased its overnight deposit rate by 25 bps to 1.25 percent.

However, the central bank reduced banks' reserve requirement - the amount of money they must hold back from lending as reserves - by 25 bps to 4.5 percent.

The reserve requirement cut followed complaints by commercial banks about tight liquidity in the money market, which has driven short-term market rates up sharply in the past 18 months. The reserve requirement was last changed in April 2008. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Larry King)

