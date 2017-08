DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's United Development Company has sold Abraj Quartier Tower 2 for 1.25 billion riyals ($343.28 million), property developer, the property developer said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

The commercial tower, located at the entrance of The Pearl in Doha's Abraj Quartier precinct, was sold to a strategic property investor, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)