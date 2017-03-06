Qatar Reinsurance tightens price guidance for $450 mln perpetual bond -lead

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Reinsurance Co, a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co, has revised to the 5.125 percent area the price guidance for its planned $450 million perpetual bond issue, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed.

The company had released initial price guidance in the 5.5 percent area earlier on Monday.

Order books for the subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5 year bond amounted to $5 billion, the document showed. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)