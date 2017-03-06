FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Qatar Reinsurance sets final price guidance for $450 mln perpetual bond - lead
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar Reinsurance sets final price guidance for $450 mln perpetual bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Reinsurance Co., a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co., has released final price guidance for its planned $450 million perpetual bond at 5 percent, with the bond expected to price within a range of 5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed.

Initial price guidance was in the 5.5 percent area earlier on Monday. It was then revised downwards to the 5.125 percent area, before tightening further to 5 percent.

Order books for the subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5 year bond closed at $6.25 billion, the document showed. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.