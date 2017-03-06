FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Reinsurance launches $450 million perpetual bond - lead
March 6, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 5 months ago

Qatar Reinsurance launches $450 million perpetual bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Reinsurance Co., a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co., has launched a $450 million perpetual bond with a yield of 4.95 percent, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed.

Initial price guidance for the subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5-year bond was in the 5.5 percent area earlier on Monday.

Pricing guidance was tightened to 5.125 percent area initially, and then further to 5 percent, before the bond launch at 4.95 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Susan Thomas)

