Qatar mandates banks for $5 bln sovereign bond - source
May 4, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Qatar mandates banks for $5 bln sovereign bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - The government of Qatar has mandated banks for a $5 billion sovereign bond, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and HSBC were among nine banks arranging the issue, the source said.

The issue included two tranches; one with a five year tenor and the other spanning 10 years, the source added.

Qatar has already borrowed $5.5 billion through a bank loan concluded in January.

Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by William Maclean

