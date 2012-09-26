FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Qatar Islamic Bank plans dollar-denominated sukuk
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar Islamic Bank plans dollar-denominated sukuk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* QIB mandates four banks for sukuk sale - leads

* First Islamic bond under recently approved $1.5 bln programme

* Investor meetings planned for Sept. 27-Oct. 1 (Adds roadshow details, background, share price)

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank plans to issue a dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, under its recently approved $1.5 billion sukuk programme, lead arrangers said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and QInvest LLC are mandated for the sukuk, a document from the lead arrangers showed. No details were provided on the size of the issue.

Investor meetings will begin on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur and take in Singapore on Friday, before moving to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sept. 30. They will conclude in London on Oct. 1.

The board of QIB approved the sukuk programme earlier this month, paving the way for the first sale under it.

The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk on the last day of September 2010. The paper was yielding 2.13 percent on the bid side at 0750 GMT, having initially priced two years ago at 3.856 percent. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.