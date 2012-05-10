FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar picks five for sovereign sukuk - sources
May 10, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Qatar picks five for sovereign sukuk - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Qatar has mandated five banks to help arrange a new sovereign Islamic bond, or sukuk, four sources familiar with discussions said on Thursday.

Qatar, the world’s biggest natural gas exporter, has picked Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, HSBC , Barwa Bank and QInvest for the deal, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the details are not yet public.

Qatar sent a request for proposals to banks in April, the sources said.

Qatar last tapped global debt markets with a $5 billion conventional multi-tranche bond in November, capitalising on investor appetite for safe havens amid market uncertainty.

Its last foray into Islamic debt markets in 2003 raised $700 million from a seven-year sukuk which was joint-lead managed by HSBC and Qatar International Islamic Bank. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Dinesh Nair, David French, Mirna Sleiman and Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)

