Qatar to issue up to $4 bln in sukuk - paper
July 2, 2012

Qatar to issue up to $4 bln in sukuk - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Qatar plans to issue up to $4 billion in Islamic bonds, or sukuk, through two companies that the Gulf state will set up through a decree issued by the Crown Prince, local daily Al Watan newspaper said on Monday.

Qatar, the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporter, had picked Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, Barwa Bank and QInvest to help arrange a new sovereign sukuk, sources told Reuters in May.

Qatar last tapped global debt markets with a $5 billion conventional multi-tranche bond in November, capitalising on investor appetite for safe havens amid market uncertainty.

