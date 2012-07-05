FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Qatar eyes sukuk sale; investor meetings kick-off July 9
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 5, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Qatar eyes sukuk sale; investor meetings kick-off July 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show Qatar top LNG, not natgas, exporter)

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Qatar is planning the sale of potential dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, and has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings in Asia starting on July 9, arranging banks said.

The world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter will meet investors in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on July 9 and 10.

A dollar sukuk sale may follow subject to market conditions.

HSBC Holdings, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Plc and local lenders Barwa Bank and QInvest are arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.