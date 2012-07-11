FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar launches two-tranche $4 bln sukuk; order books over $24 bln
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 7:22 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar launches two-tranche $4 bln sukuk; order books over $24 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Qatar launched a $4-billion, dual-tranche Islamic bond on Wednesday, lead arrangers said, in a deal which has attracted one of the biggest order books ever for a sharia-compliant issue.

The world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter will sell $2 billion in five-year sukuk at a spread of 115 basis points over midswaps and $2 billion in 10-year paper at 155 basis points over midswaps.

Final pricing terms are tighter than revised guidance released on Tuesday owing to order books in excess of $24 billion, three market sources said.

HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and local Qatari lenders Barwa Bank and QInvest are bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)

