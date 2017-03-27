QIA chief says he's "absolutely" confident in Rosneft investment

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Qatar is "absolutely" confident in its investment in majority state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft, the head of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.

Qatar Investment Authority and commodities trader Glencore paid $10.8 billion for a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft last year.

Asked if he was confident about the investment, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, chief executive of the QIA, said: "Absolutely, no doubt."