FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
QIA chief says he's "absolutely" confident in Rosneft investment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 months ago

QIA chief says he's "absolutely" confident in Rosneft investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Qatar is "absolutely" confident in its investment in majority state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft, the head of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in London.

Qatar Investment Authority and commodities trader Glencore paid $10.8 billion for a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft last year.

Asked if he was confident about the investment, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, chief executive of the QIA, said: "Absolutely, no doubt."

Reporting by Claire Milhench and Tom Finn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.