New Issue-Qatar Telecom unit sells $1 bln of notes
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Qatar Telecom unit sells $1 bln of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - QTEL International Finance Ltd, a
subsidiary of Qatar Telecom, on Wednesday sold $1
billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    Barclays, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, and
QNB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: QATAR TELECOM

AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 3.25 PCT     MATURITY 02/21/2023
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 98.721    FIRST PAY 08/21/2013
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 3.399 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 175 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

