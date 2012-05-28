FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Telecom $1.87 bln rights issue covered - statement
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
May 28, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Qatar Telecom $1.87 bln rights issue covered - statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom has raised 6.8 billion riyals ($1.87 billion) from a fully subscribed rights issue, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The capital will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt, according to a regulatory filing to the London Stock Exchange where Qtel has bonds listed.

“Qtel continues to optimise its capital structure to ensure the financial efficiency of the company as it delivers on its strategy,” Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al-Thani, Qtel chairman, said.

Qatar National Bank was lead manager for the offering.

In April, Qtel said it had no refinancing needs and would pay back maturing debt using its own cash, following reports it was seeking a $2 billion loan to help refinance a $3 billion obligation due in October.

The telco had 21.1 billion riyals cash and cash equivalents at the end of March, its first-quarter financial statement said.

Qtel has approached banks regarding a $1 billion commercial paper programme, which, if set up, would be a rare example of a Middle Eastern entity using the liquidity management instrument.

The Gulf state’s former monopoly beat analysts’ forecasts for its first-quarter results, despite reporting a 12 percent drop in net profit on foreign exchange losses.

Shares in Qtel ended up 0.8 percent on Monday, extending 2012 gains to 22 percent.

$1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.