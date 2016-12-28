FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Qatar November trade surplus shrinks 8 pct y/y
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Qatar November trade surplus shrinks 8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's November trade surplus shrank 8.0
percent from a year earlier hurt by low natural gas and oil
prices, Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics data
showed.
    Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
fell 12.2 percent to 11.64 billion riyals ($3.20 billion).
    
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE             11/16     10/16     11/15     
 Exports (mln riyals, FOB)     18,720    18,745    20,826
 Imports (CIF)                  9,090    11,042    10,354
 Balance                        9,630     7,703    10,472
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms)
 Exports                        -10.1     -14.9     
 Imports                        -12.2       6.5      
 Balance                         -8.0     -34.0     
    
NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.
    Previous figures are slightly revised.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)

