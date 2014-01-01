FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Qatar Nov trade surplus falls 4.2 pct y/y
January 1, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Qatar Nov trade surplus falls 4.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign trade surplus fell 4.2
percent from a year earlier to 30.88 billion riyals ($8.48
billion) in November, preliminary data from the Qatar Statistics
Authority showed on Wednesday. 
    Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
fell 0.9 percent to 23.90 billion riyals.
     
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE              11/13        11/12 
 Exports (mln riyals, FOB)      39,830       40,182 
 Imports (CIF)                   8,954        7,969
 Balance                        30,876       32,213 
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms) 
 Exports                          -0.9 
 Imports                          12.4
 Balance                          -4.2
NOTE: Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected Qatar's
current account surplus to total 27.4 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013 and 22.8 percent in 2014.  
    FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.

