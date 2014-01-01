TABLE-Qatar Nov trade surplus falls 4.2 pct y/y

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign trade surplus fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier to 30.88 billion riyals ($8.48 billion) in November, preliminary data from the Qatar Statistics Authority showed on Wednesday. Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 0.9 percent to 23.90 billion riyals. QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 11/13 11/12 Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 39,830 40,182 Imports (CIF) 8,954 7,969 Balance 30,876 32,213 DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms) Exports -0.9 Imports 12.4 Balance -4.2 NOTE: Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected Qatar's current account surplus to total 27.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 and 22.8 percent in 2014. FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.