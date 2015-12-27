FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar November trade surplus shrinks 54 pct y/y
#Market News
December 27, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar November trade surplus shrinks 54 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign trade surplus shrank 54
percent from a year earlier to 10.92 billion riyals ($3.0
billion) in November, data from the Ministry of Development
Planning and Statistics showed on Sunday.
    Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
dropped 41 percent to 13.27 billion riyals.
    
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE             11/15     10/15     11/14     
 Exports (mln riyals, FOB)     21,277    22,603    33,598
 Imports (CIF)                 10,354    10,366    10,071
 Balance                       10,923    12,237    23,527
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms)
 Exports                        -36.7     -33.3     
 Imports                          2.8       8.5     
 Balance                        -53.6     -49.7     
    
NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
