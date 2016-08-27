FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Qatar July trade surplus shrinks 53 pct yr/yr
August 27, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Qatar July trade surplus shrinks 53 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development, Planning
and Statistics released the following trade data for July on
Saturday, showing the surplus shrinking 52.5 percent from a year
earlier because of low natural gas and oil prices.
    Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
fell 33.3 percent to 10.42 billion riyals ($2.86 billion).
    
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE             07/16     06/16     07/15     
 Exports (mln riyals, FOB)     16,279    17,410    23,266
 Imports (CIF)                  9,585     9,169     9,182
 Balance                        6,694     8,241    14,084 
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms)
 Exports                        -30.0     -28.1    
 Imports                          4.4     - 1.6     
 Balance                        -52.5     -44.4     
    
NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ros Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
