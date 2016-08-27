TABLE-Qatar July trade surplus shrinks 53 pct yr/yr

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics released the following trade data for July on Saturday, showing the surplus shrinking 52.5 percent from a year earlier because of low natural gas and oil prices. Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 33.3 percent to 10.42 billion riyals ($2.86 billion). QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 07/16 06/16 07/15 Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 16,279 17,410 23,266 Imports (CIF) 9,585 9,169 9,182 Balance 6,694 8,241 14,084 DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms) Exports -30.0 -28.1 Imports 4.4 - 1.6 Balance -52.5 -44.4 NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ros Russell)