a year ago
Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 36 pct y/y
September 29, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 36 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development,
Planning and Statistics released the following trade data for
August on Thursday, showing the surplus shrinking 35.7 percent
from a year earlier because of low natural gas and oil prices.
    Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
fell 23.9 percent to 11.25 billion riyals ($3.1 billion).
    
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE             08/16     07/16     08/15     
 Exports (mln riyals, FOB)     18,072    16,277    23,589
 Imports (CIF)                  9,384     9,585    10,079
 Balance                        8,688     6,692    13,510
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms)
 Exports                        -23.4     -30.0     
 Imports                         -6.9       4.4     
 Balance                        -35.7     -52.5     
    
NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
