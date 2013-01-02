FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qtel buys further $360 mln stake in Tunisian telco
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2013 / 8:55 AM / in 5 years

Qtel buys further $360 mln stake in Tunisian telco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel), the majority state-owned telecommunications operator, has agreed with the Tunisian government to buy a further 15 percent stake in that country’s operator Tunisiana for $360 million.

The purchase raises the Qatari firm’s stake in Tunisiana to 90 percent, Qtel said in a statement seen on Wednesday. Wataniya , Qtel’s Kuwaiti arm, already held 75 percent of Tunisiana.

The Tunisian government will retain a 10 percent holding in Tunisiana with a view to conducting a public offer of shares in future, the statement added.

Qtel has been raising stakes in its subsidiaries, taking advantage of the gas-rich Gulf state’s healthy financial position at a time when other large telecommunications firms are shying away from deals.

“We also look forward to continuing our partnership with the Tunisian authorities as Tunisiana enters into a new phase of its development with the continuing expansion of 3G services and the launch of fixed line services in 2013,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, chairman of Qtel Group, said in the statement.

Some Gulf investors have been looking to raise their presence in Tunisia, where valuations are low because of the political strife which followed the Arab Spring uprising. Other Arab Spring countries such as Egypt and Libya have also been targeted by cash-rich Gulf buyers.

Qtel has expanded into more than 16 countries in the past decade and spent nearly $4 billion last year to take majority ownership of its Iraqi unit Asiacell and Kuwaiti arm Wataniya in separate deals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.