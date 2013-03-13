FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar in talks to invest up to 10 bln stg in UK projects-report
March 13, 2013

Qatar in talks to invest up to 10 bln stg in UK projects-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Qatar has begun talks with the UK government to invest up to 10 billion pounds ($14.92 billion) into key infrastructure projects in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people involved in the negotiations.

The Financial Times reported that officials and ministers from both countries held talks over what schemes the Qataris could invest in and whether a specific fund could be set up for the same.

Although the 10 billion pounds investment figure was cited, a timeline for the investment has not been agreed, the FT said.

Potential projects include power plants, road and rail projects and even the Thames ‘super-sewer’ project under London, the daily reported. The new 14 billion pound nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point in Somerset planned by French utility EDF was one of the schemes discussed, FT said.


