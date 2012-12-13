FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Qatar Airways grounds 787 jet with same problem as United
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Qatar Airways grounds 787 jet with same problem as United

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to fuel line in first paragraph)

LONDON Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has been forced to ground one of its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners after it found the same fault that recently forced a United Airlines Dreamliner to make an emergency landing, its CEO said.

“One of our Dreamliners has the same problem that the United plane had and I am very disappointed in Boeing,” Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in an interview at London’s Heathrow airport on Thursday.

“We will demand compensation (from Boeing)... we are buying planes from them to use them, not to put in a museum.”

He said the plane, which has been grounded since Dec. 9, would not fly until next week after a Boeing team had repaired the fault.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.