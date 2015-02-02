Qatar Air considers pulling Japan service in slots row - source

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is considering withdrawing its services to Japan because of losses that it blames on airport restrictions, a person close to the Gulf carrier said on Monday.

The airline is “in the final stages of deliberations” about whether to withdraw the three daily services, which include one operated with the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the person said.

The routes are from Doha to Osaka, Tokyo-Narita and Tokyo-Haneda.

“This is due to the restrictive policies over slot timings and runway limitations that prohibit the airline from operating at timings that provide economic benefit and optimal connectivity for passengers,” the person said, asking not to be identified because no decision has not been finalized.

The airline declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)