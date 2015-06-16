FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Airways CEO says ILO has "vendetta" against Qatar due to discrimination report
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 16, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar Airways CEO says ILO has "vendetta" against Qatar due to discrimination report

Victoria Bryan

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker on Tuesday accused the International Labour Organization (ILO) of having a “vendetta” against Qatar and its state carrier after the U.N. agency called for it to stop discriminating against women staff.

The ILO published a report on Saturday detailing its recommendations to Qatar on how the airline should change its employment rules in order to end discrimination. The report was triggered by complaints from global workers’ rights movements, the ILO said.

Rules cited as discriminatory included the requirement that employees get permission to change their marital status, the automatic dismissal of cabin crew members who fell pregnant and surveillance of the employees’ private lives.

“I don’t give a damn about the ILO - I am there to run a successful airline,” Al Baker told Reuters at an aviation show in Paris when asked about the ILO ruling.

“This is evidence of a vendetta they have against Qatar Airways and my country. My country has responded to the ILO accusations in a very robust way. We clarified the clauses in our contract.”

The ILO report said Qatar justified Qatar Airways’ dismissal of pregnant women by citing expecting mothers’ apparent lack of physical fitness to fly and inability to meet the job requirements.

The report also said that Qatar Airways had introduced new employee contracts in December 2014 that no longer state that permission is required for a change in marital status.

Eighty percent of Qatar Airways’ 9,000 cabin crew workforce are women, the ILO said in its report, citing the Qatari government.

“Protective measures should include action taken to ensure that a woman worker does not lose her job during pregnancy and that maternity is not a source of discrimination,” the ILO said.

A spokesman for the Qatar government was immediately unavailable for comment.

Qatar has been repeatedly criticised for its treatment of its labour force as the country steps up construction ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

In May, the government announced plans for labour reforms but did not lay down a framework or timetable for the changes. (Additional reporting and writing by Nadia Saleem in Dubai; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.