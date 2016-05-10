FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways delays launch of Doha-Auckland service
May 10, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Qatar Airways delays launch of Doha-Auckland service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, May 10 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has delayed the launch of the world’s longest direct flight -- from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand -- by two months because of the late delivery of Airbus A350s, an airline spokeswoman told Reuters.

“I can confirm we are looking at February. It is due to aircraft availability, specifically the delay of delivery of A350s,” the spokeswoman said.

Qatar Airways increased pressure on Europe’s Airbus over aircraft reliability last month, saying it had some “issues” with the A350 passenger jet barely a year after it entered service.

Its 17.5 hour service to Auckland had been due to start on Dec. 3.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
