Qatargas to shut two LNG units for maintenance this month
September 4, 2012

Qatargas to shut two LNG units for maintenance this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Qatargas is to shut two of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) production lines, known as trains, for planned maintenance this month, the company said on Tuesday.

“Qatargas operates a rolling programme of planned maintenance at its facilities. As part of this planned maintenance, Qatargas Train 4 and Qatargas Train 5 will shut down for planned maintenance in September,” the world’s largest LNG exporter said.

“These necessary, planned and safe shutdowns are coordinated with all parties of our operations, shipping and customers as part of our annual maintenance planning.”

The units can produce 7.8 million tonnes a year of LNG each. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Alison Birrane)

